Banks, Saint Peter’s Peacocks to visit Rogers, Siena Saints

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (12-10, 10-5 MAAC) at Siena Saints (12-10, 9-5 MAAC)

Albany, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colby Rogers and the Siena Saints host Daryl Banks III and the Saint Peter’s Peacocks in MAAC action.

The Saints are 6-5 in home games. Siena averages 12.4 turnovers per game and is 5-4 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Peacocks are 10-5 in conference matchups. Saint Peter’s averages 66.9 points while outscoring opponents by 2.9 points per game.

The teams square off for the second time this season in MAAC play. The Saints won the last matchup 60-58 on Dec. 5. Aidan Carpenter scored 15 points points to help lead the Saints to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Gaines is averaging 11.2 points and seven rebounds for the Saints. Rogers is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games for Siena.

Banks is scoring 10.9 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Peacocks. KC Ndefo is averaging 11.7 points and 7.0 rebounds while shooting 49.4% over the past 10 games for Saint Peter’s.

LAST 10 GAMES: Saints: 6-4, averaging 66.4 points, 29.5 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Peacocks: 6-4, averaging 68.6 points, 33.7 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

