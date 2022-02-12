OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest in Beijing | Team USA wins gold in mixed snowboardcross | US men's hockey beats Canada | Top photos | Local Olympians
Home » College Basketball » Banks leads Chattanooga over…

Banks leads Chattanooga over Furman 64-58

The Associated Press

February 12, 2022, 4:43 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Darius Banks scored a season-high 24 points as Chattanooga defeated Furman 64-58 on Saturday. Malachi Smith added 20 points for the Mocs. Smith also had nine rebounds and seven assists.

David Jean-Baptiste, who was second on the Mocs in scoring coming into the contest with 15 points per game, had only 7 points (0 of 11).

Chattanooga (22-5, 12-2 Southern Conference) totaled 20 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Jalen Slawson had 24 points, eight rebounds and three blocks for the Paladins (17-10, 9-5). Mike Bothwell added 11 points and six rebounds. Marcus Foster had 11 points.

The Mocs improve to 2-0 against the Paladins this season. Chattanooga defeated Furman 71-69 on Jan. 15.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More companies may have to get a CMMC assessment after all

Continuing resolution, COVID causing personnel issues for military services

Army’s approach to buying cloud services serves as foundation for JWCC

Appeals court declines to overturn judge's ban on federal employee vaccine mandate

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up