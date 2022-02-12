OLYMPIC NEWS: No Anderson, Marino in big air finals | Monday's gold medals | US women to face Canada in hockey final | Skater Valieva cleared to compete | Photos
Bandoumel scores 23 to lift SMU past East Carolina 80-66

The Associated Press

February 12, 2022, 8:36 PM

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Emmanuel Bandoumel had a career-high 23 points as SMU beat East Carolina 80-66 on Saturday night.

Michael Weathers had 13 points for SMU (18-5, 9-2 American Athletic Conference). Marcus Weathers added 11 points. Zach Nutall had 10 points.

Kendric Davis, the Mustangs’ leading scorer at 20 points per game, had 7 points.

Tristen Newton had 19 points for the Pirates (12-12, 3-9). Brandon Suggs added 14 points and eight rebounds. Ludgy Debaut had 11 rebounds.

