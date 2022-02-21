CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Booster shot likely to prevent serious diseases | Md. school board lifts statewide school mask mandate | Is omicron leading us closer to herd immunity? | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Bamisile leads George Washington against Richmond after 20-point outing

The Associated Press

February 21, 2022, 1:42 AM

Richmond Spiders (17-10, 8-6 A-10) at George Washington Colonials (11-14, 7-6 A-10)

Washington; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Washington takes on the Richmond Spiders after Joe Bamisile scored 20 points in George Washington’s 72-61 victory over the Rhode Island Rams.

The Colonials have gone 7-4 at home. George Washington has a 5-12 record against opponents over .500.

The Spiders are 8-6 in A-10 play. Richmond is ninth in the A-10 allowing 69.5 points while holding opponents to 44.4% shooting.

The Colonials and Spiders face off Tuesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brayon Freeman is averaging 9.2 points and 3.3 assists for the Colonials. James Bishop is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for George Washington.

Jacob Gilyard is shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Spiders, while averaging 12.5 points, six assists and 3.1 steals. Tyler Burton is shooting 40.5% and averaging 9.6 points over the past 10 games for Richmond.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonials: 6-4, averaging 69.3 points, 29.5 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Spiders: 7-3, averaging 70.4 points, 31.1 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

