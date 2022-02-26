Bamisile leads George Washington against George Mason after 29-point game

George Washington Colonials (11-15, 7-7 A-10) at George Mason Patriots (13-13, 6-7 A-10) Fairfax, Virginia; Sunday, 2:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

George Washington Colonials (11-15, 7-7 A-10) at George Mason Patriots (13-13, 6-7 A-10)

Fairfax, Virginia; Sunday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Washington faces the George Mason Patriots after Joe Bamisile scored 29 points in George Washington’s 84-71 loss to the Richmond Spiders.

The Patriots have gone 9-3 at home. George Mason ranks ninth in the A-10 with 29.2 points per game in the paint led by Josh Oduro averaging 9.8.

The Colonials have gone 7-7 against A-10 opponents. George Washington is 5-13 against opponents with a winning record.

The teams play for the 10th time this season in A-10 play. The Colonials won the last meeting 77-76 on Jan. 17. Bamisile scored 26 points to help lead the Colonials to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davonte Gaines is averaging 10.7 points and 8.2 rebounds for the Patriots. D’Shawn Schwartz is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for George Mason.

James Bishop averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonials, scoring 16.9 points while shooting 32.7% from beyond the arc. Bamisile is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games for George Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Patriots: 4-6, averaging 63.9 points, 28.7 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points per game.

Colonials: 6-4, averaging 70.2 points, 31.9 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.