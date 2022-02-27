CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC dials back masking | Md. Athletics lifts indoor mandate | 'Is It Normal Yet?' Podcast | Office attendance remains low | Latest COVID-19 cases
Bamisile leads George Washington against George Mason after 29-point game

The Associated Press

February 27, 2022, 1:42 AM

George Washington Colonials (11-15, 7-7 A-10) at George Mason Patriots (13-13, 6-7 A-10)

Fairfax, Virginia; Sunday, 2:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: George Mason -10; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: George Washington visits the George Mason Patriots after Joe Bamisile scored 29 points in George Washington’s 84-71 loss to the Richmond Spiders.

The Patriots are 9-3 in home games. George Mason ranks fifth in the A-10 shooting 36.6% from deep, led by De’Von Cooper shooting 41.0% from 3-point range.

The Colonials are 7-7 against A-10 opponents. George Washington allows 71.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.5 points per game.

The teams square off for the 10th time this season in A-10 play. The Colonials won the last meeting 77-76 on Jan. 17. Bamisile scored 26 points to help lead the Colonials to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: D’Shawn Schwartz is shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Patriots, while averaging 15.7 points. Josh Oduro is shooting 51.8% and averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games for George Mason.

James Bishop is averaging 16.9 points for the Colonials. Bamisile is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for George Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Patriots: 4-6, averaging 63.9 points, 28.7 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points per game.

Colonials: 6-4, averaging 70.2 points, 31.9 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

