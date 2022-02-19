Bamisile carries George Washington past Rhode Island 72-61

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — Joe Bamisile had 20 points as George Washington defeated Rhode Island 72-61 on Saturday night. Brayon…

Listen now to WTOP News

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — Joe Bamisile had 20 points as George Washington defeated Rhode Island 72-61 on Saturday night.

Brayon Freeman had 13 points for the Colinials(11-14, 7-6 Atlantic 10 Conference). James Bishop added 12 points. Hunter Dean had nine rebounds.

Makhel Mitchell had 15 points for the Rams (13-12, 4-9). Makhi Mitchell added 13 points and 10 rebounds. Malik Martin had 12 points and nine rebounds.

The Colonials improve to 2-0 against the Rams this season. George Washington defeated Rhode Island 63-61 on Jan. 22.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.