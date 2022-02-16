OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Lab delay allowed Russian figure skater to compete | American-born Gu wins 3rd medal at Olympics | Top photos
Bamisile carries George Washington past Duquesne 73-52

The Associated Press

February 16, 2022, 10:09 PM

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Joe Bamisile had 21 points as George Washington romped past Duquesne 73-52 on Wednesday night.

Brendan Adams had 12 points for George Washington (10-14, 6-6 Atlantic 10 Conference). Ricky Lindo Jr. added 11 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks. Brayon Freeman had 10 points.

Tre Williams had 18 points for the Dukes (6-18, 1-11), who have now lost 11 consecutive games. Amir Spears added 15 points. Mounir Hima had three blocks.

