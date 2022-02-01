CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Who is most likely to be hospitalized or die because of COVID-19? | Montgomery Co. schools see sharp drop in cases | Pfizer asks FDA to allow vaccine for kids | Latest COVID data
Ball State visits Ohio following Sears’ 27-point outing

The Associated Press

February 1, 2022, 2:02 AM

Ball State Cardinals (10-10, 5-4 MAC) at Ohio Bobcats (16-3, 7-1 MAC)

Athens, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ohio -12.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio hosts the Ball State Cardinals after Mark Sears scored 27 points in Ohio’s 74-53 win over the Buffalo Bulls.

The Bobcats have gone 10-1 at home. Ohio is sixth in the MAC scoring 73.9 points while shooting 43.4% from the field.

The Cardinals are 5-4 in MAC play. Ball State ranks ninth in the MAC allowing 76.0 points while holding opponents to 44.7% shooting.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jason Carter is averaging 14.4 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Bobcats. Ben Vander Plas is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Ohio.

Payton Sparks is averaging 12.5 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Cardinals. Luke Bumbalough is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Ball State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 9-1, averaging 75.6 points, 33.9 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.

Cardinals: 6-4, averaging 74.9 points, 32.9 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

