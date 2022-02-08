Ball State takes on Central Michigan, aims for 4th straight home win

Central Michigan Chippewas (5-14, 4-4 MAC) at Ball State Cardinals (11-11, 6-5 MAC) Muncie, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Central Michigan Chippewas (5-14, 4-4 MAC) at Ball State Cardinals (11-11, 6-5 MAC)

Muncie, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ball State -10.5; over/under is 148

BOTTOM LINE: Ball State will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Cardinals play Central Michigan.

The Cardinals have gone 8-2 in home games. Ball State is 2-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Chippewas are 4-4 against MAC opponents. Central Michigan is ninth in the MAC with 11.2 assists per game led by Kevin Miller averaging 3.9.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Payton Sparks is averaging 12.7 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Cardinals. Luke Bumbalough is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Ball State.

Miller is scoring 11.0 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Chippewas. Cameron Healy is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Central Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, averaging 74.9 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Chippewas: 4-6, averaging 65.8 points, 29.4 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.