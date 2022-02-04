Ball State hosts Toledo following Shumate’s 24-point showing

Toledo Rockets (18-4, 10-1 MAC) at Ball State Cardinals (10-11, 5-5 MAC) Muncie, Indiana; Friday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Toledo Rockets (18-4, 10-1 MAC) at Ball State Cardinals (10-11, 5-5 MAC)

Muncie, Indiana; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ball State -8.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo visits the Ball State Cardinals after JT Shumate scored 24 points in Toledo’s 86-66 victory against the Eastern Michigan Eagles.

The Cardinals have gone 7-2 in home games. Ball State is 4-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.8 turnovers per game.

The Rockets are 10-1 in conference games. Toledo is fifth in the MAC with 9.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Shumate averaging 2.3.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. The Rockets won the last matchup 83-70 on Jan. 19. Ryan Rollins scored 24 points to help lead the Rockets to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luke Bumbalough is shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, while averaging 11.2 points and 3.1 assists. Tyler Cochran is averaging 13.4 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Ball State.

Rollins is averaging 20 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists and two steals for the Rockets. Shumate is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Toledo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, averaging 73.7 points, 32.4 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Rockets: 9-1, averaging 83.1 points, 35.8 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

