Balanc scores 23 to lift Quinnipiac past Fairfield 69-60

The Associated Press

February 9, 2022, 9:34 PM

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — Matt Balanc had 23 points as Quinnipiac defeated Fairfield 69-60 on Wednesday night.

Dezi Jones had 15 points for Quinnipiac (12-10, 7-7 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Tymu Chenery added 12 points. Kevin Marfo had eight rebounds.

TJ Long had 11 points for the Stags (10-13, 4-8). Supreme Cook added 10 points, 16 rebounds and four blocks.

The Bobcats improve to 2-0 against the Stags for the season. Quinnipiac defeated Fairfield 72-66 on Jan. 16.

