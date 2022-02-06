OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | U.S. earns first 2022 Olympic medal | Workout while watching the Olympics | American skater Nathan Chen dazzles | Meet local Olympians
Baker scores 24 to lift UC Irvine past CS Northridge 75-70

The Associated Press

February 6, 2022, 1:11 AM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dawson Baker had a career-high 24 points as UC Irvine narrowly beat Cal State Northridge 75-70 on Saturday night.

Baker made 9 of 10 from the free throw line.

Collin Welp had 10 points and nine rebounds for UC Irvine (10-7, 5-3 Big West Conference), which won its fourth straight game.

Elijah Hardy had 17 points for the Matadors (5-16, 1-9), who have now lost eight straight games. Atin Wright added 14 points. Onyi Eyisi had 13 points.

