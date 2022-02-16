OLYMPICS NEWS: The Latest from Beijing | US finishes 1-2 in Olympic ski slopestyle | What to watch tonight |
Baker lifts Nevada past San Jose St. 81-72

The Associated Press

February 16, 2022, 1:36 AM

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Will Baker had 23 points as Nevada got past San Jose State 81-72 on Tuesday night.

Grant Sherfield added 21 points for the Wolf Pack.

Baker shot 11 for 13 from the floor. Sherfield also had eight assists.

Desmond Cambridge Jr. had 14 points and seven rebounds for Nevada (11-13, 5-8 Mountain West Conference).

Omari Moore had 22 points and six rebounds for the Spartans (7-18, 0-13), who have now lost 13 games in a row. Tibet Gorener added 14 points. Alvaro Cardenas Torre had 11 points.

