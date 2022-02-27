CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC dials back masking | Md. Athletics lifts indoor mandate | 'Is It Normal Yet?' Podcast | Office attendance remains low | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » College Basketball » Baker carries UC Irvine…

Baker carries UC Irvine over Long Beach St. 77-72

The Associated Press

February 27, 2022, 3:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Dawson Baker had 18 points as UC Irvine narrowly beat Long Beach State 77-72 on Saturday night.

Justin Hohn had 13 points and seven assists for UC Irvine (14-8, 9-4 Big West Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive home victory. Collin Welp added 10 points and seven rebounds.

Joel Murray had 20 points for the Beach (16-11, 12-3). Colin Slater added 16 points and seven assists. Aboubacar Traore had 14 points and six rebounds.

Long Beach State defeated UC Irvine 73-67 on Jan. 22.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

DoD awards nearly $2B to build first satellite-based ‘backbone’ of JADC2

Defense contractor revenue is strong, so why is the state of the sector weakening?

TSP participation up while FRTIB on track to launch new digital tools

Biden urges more federal employees to return to the office as pandemic conditions improve

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up