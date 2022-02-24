CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC-area schools response to CDC changes | Prince George’s Co. to lift indoor mandate | Md. school boards get final say on masks | Latest COVID-19 cases
Bailey leads Pacific (CA) against Portland after 20-point outing

The Associated Press

February 24, 2022, 2:02 AM

Portland Pilots (16-12, 6-6 WCC) at Pacific (CA) Tigers (8-19, 3-9 WCC)

Stockton, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pacific (CA) -1; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific (CA) plays the Portland Pilots after Jeremiah Bailey scored 20 points in Pacific (CA)’s 104-71 loss to the San Francisco Dons.

The Tigers are 7-6 in home games. Pacific (CA) has a 4-10 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Pilots are 6-6 in WCC play. Portland is 8-11 against opponents with a winning record.

The teams play for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Pilots won the last matchup 64-56 on Jan. 28. Moses Wood scored 19 points to help lead the Pilots to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bailey is shooting 42.6% and averaging 11.3 points for the Tigers. Alphonso Anderson is averaging 8.1 points over the last 10 games for Pacific (CA).

Tyler Robertson is averaging 15.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Pilots. Wood is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, averaging 64.9 points, 31.4 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points per game.

Pilots: 6-4, averaging 70.8 points, 31.0 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

