Azore and the UT Arlington Mavericks take on conference foe Troy

UT Arlington Mavericks (11-15, 7-8 Sun Belt) at Troy Trojans (18-9, 9-5 Sun Belt)

Troy, Alabama; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Efe Odigie and the Troy Trojans host David Azore and the UT Arlington Mavericks.

The Trojans are 9-2 on their home court. Troy is seventh in the Sun Belt scoring 70.3 points while shooting 43.0% from the field.

The Mavericks are 7-8 against Sun Belt opponents. UT Arlington has a 2-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Mavericks won 62-57 in the last matchup on Jan. 1. Azore led the Mavericks with 24 points, and Odigie led the Trojans with 13 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Duke Deen is shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, while averaging 9.5 points. Odigie is shooting 49.4% and averaging 11.8 points over the past 10 games for Troy.

Azore is averaging 19.5 points for the Mavericks. Patrick Mwamba is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games for UT Arlington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 6-4, averaging 67.1 points, 33.1 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Mavericks: 3-7, averaging 69.0 points, 31.7 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

