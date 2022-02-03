Austin, Portland Pilots square off against the Saint Mary’s Gaels

Saint Mary’s Gaels (17-4, 5-1 WCC) at Portland Pilots (11-10, 2-4 WCC) Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Saint Mary’s Gaels (17-4, 5-1 WCC) at Portland Pilots (11-10, 2-4 WCC)

Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Portland -13.5; over/under is 131

BOTTOM LINE: Matthias Tass and the Saint Mary’s Gaels visit Chris Austin and the Portland Pilots in WCC play Thursday.

The Pilots have gone 6-2 at home. Portland is ninth in the WCC shooting 33.3% from deep, led by Wyatt Watson shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Gaels are 5-1 against WCC opponents. Saint Mary’s (CA) scores 69.6 points while outscoring opponents by 11.1 points per game.

The Pilots and Gaels face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Robertson is averaging 14.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Pilots. Austin is averaging 8.7 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 38.7% over the last 10 games for Portland.

Tommy Kuhse is averaging 10.3 points and 3.3 assists for the Gaels. Tass is averaging 10.0 points over the last 10 games for Saint Mary’s (CA).

LAST 10 GAMES: Pilots: 3-7, averaging 67.7 points, 33.6 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Gaels: 8-2, averaging 72.4 points, 31.4 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

