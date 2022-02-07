OLYMPICS NEWS: Who won gold today? | American Chen breaks short program record | Canada surges past USA in women's hockey | Gu wins gold for China | Local Olympians
Home » College Basketball » Austin Peay visits Belmont…

Austin Peay visits Belmont following Sheppard’s 41-point performance

The Associated Press

February 7, 2022, 1:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Austin Peay Governors (7-13, 3-7 OVC) at Belmont Bruins (18-5, 9-2 OVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Belmont -19.5; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont plays the Austin Peay Governors after Ben Sheppard scored 41 points in Belmont’s 100-92 overtime victory over the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles.

The Bruins are 8-1 in home games. Belmont ranks fifth in the OVC in rebounding with 31.9 rebounds. Grayson Murphy leads the Bruins with 6.4 boards.

The Governors have gone 3-7 against OVC opponents. Austin Peay is ninth in the OVC scoring 25.7 points per game in the paint led by Caleb Stone-Carrawell averaging 1.6.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Bruins won 75-67 in the last matchup on Jan. 28. Sheppard led the Bruins with 18 points, and Drew Calderon led the Governors with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sheppard is averaging 16.7 points for the Bruins. Nick Muszynski is averaging 15.3 points and 1.9 blocks over the last 10 games for Belmont.

Elijah Hutchins-Everett is averaging 13.4 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Governors. Calderon is averaging 7.2 points over the last 10 games for Austin Peay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 8-2, averaging 83.8 points, 33.3 rebounds, 19.9 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Governors: 3-7, averaging 62.7 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

SSA union, managers push back on leadership's 'business as usual' office reentry plan

White House task force recommends agencies get better at informing employees about union rights

DoD's Arrington resigns 'in protest' after Pentagon eliminated her position

IRS walks away from facial recognition to access online tools after backlash

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up