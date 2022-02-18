OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Alpine team event rescheduled | American Wise wins silver in ski halfpipe | LeDuc skates as 1st openly nonbinary US Winter Olympian | Top photos
Home » College Basketball » Austin Peay takes on…

Austin Peay takes on Tennessee Tech, aims for 4th straight home win

The Associated Press

February 18, 2022, 2:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (8-19, 5-9 OVC) at Austin Peay Governors (10-15, 6-9 OVC)

Clarksville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Governors face Tennessee Tech.

The Governors are 6-4 on their home court. Austin Peay ranks eighth in the OVC shooting 31.8% from downtown, led by Jacob Roberts shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.

The Golden Eagles have gone 5-9 against OVC opponents. Tennessee Tech averages 12.9 turnovers per game and is 6-8 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. The Governors won the last meeting 58-55 on Jan. 30. Elijah Hutchins-Everett scored 18 points points to help lead the Governors to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carlos Paez is averaging 6.5 points and 3.5 assists for the Governors. Hutchins-Everett is averaging 11.9 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 52.5% over the past 10 games for Austin Peay.

Jr. Clay is shooting 37.7% and averaging 12.9 points for the Golden Eagles. Kenny White Jr. is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for Tennessee Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Governors: 5-5, averaging 60.2 points, 29.7 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 3-7, averaging 71.4 points, 32.1 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

DoJ expects to transition away from max telework in the coming months

Navy plans to become 'cyber ready' by ditching compliance-obsessed ATO processes

CMS takes a page from the Air Force on streamlining software development

Security is the name of the game in DevOps, federal tech leaders say

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up