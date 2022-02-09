OLYMPICS NEWS: Chen's golden moment for Team USA | Kim defends Olympic halfpipe title | American curler's eye-catching shoes | Top photos from the Olympics | Local Olympians
Austin Peay hosts Southeast Missouri State after Russell’s 35-point outing

The Associated Press

February 9, 2022, 2:22 AM

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (11-13, 6-5 OVC) at Austin Peay Governors (7-14, 3-8 OVC)

Clarksville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southeast Missouri State faces the Austin Peay Governors after Phillip Russell scored 35 points in Southeast Missouri State’s 76-47 victory against the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars.

The Governors are 3-4 on their home court. Austin Peay averages 13.4 turnovers per game and is 4-6 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Redhawks are 6-5 against OVC opponents. Southeast Missouri State is third in the OVC scoring 74.9 points per game and is shooting 43.5%.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Redhawks won 98-79 in the last matchup on Jan. 1. Eric Reed Jr. led the Redhawks with 34 points, and Caleb Stone-Carrawell led the Governors with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elijah Hutchins-Everett is averaging 13.3 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Governors. Elton Walker is averaging 7.2 points over the last 10 games for Austin Peay.

Reed is shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Redhawks, while averaging 15.5 points. Russell is shooting 40.5% and averaging 14.0 points over the past 10 games for Southeast Missouri State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Governors: 3-7, averaging 62.3 points, 31.3 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Redhawks: 6-4, averaging 77.6 points, 30.7 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

