Austin Peay hosts Murray State following Hutchins-Everett’s 20-point game

Murray State Racers (20-2, 10-0 OVC) at Austin Peay Governors (7-11, 3-5 OVC)

Clarksville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay takes on the Murray State Racers after Elijah Hutchins-Everett scored 20 points in Austin Peay’s 68-63 overtime win over the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars.

The Governors have gone 3-3 in home games. Austin Peay averages 13.2 turnovers per game and is 4-6 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Racers are 10-0 in OVC play. Murray State scores 82.1 points while outscoring opponents by 18.6 points per game.

The Governors and Racers match up Thursday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tariq Silver averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Governors, scoring 10.8 points while shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc. Hutchins-Everett is averaging 13.6 points and 7.4 rebounds over the past 10 games for Austin Peay.

K.J. Williams is averaging 17 points and 8.9 rebounds for the Racers. Justice Hill is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games for Murray State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Governors: 3-7, averaging 62.4 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Racers: 10-0, averaging 80.2 points, 37.3 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points.

