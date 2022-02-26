CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC dials back masking | Md. Athletics lifts indoor mandate | 'Is It Normal Yet?' Podcast | Office attendance remains low | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » College Basketball » Austin lifts High Point…

Austin lifts High Point over Hampton 88-77

The Associated Press

February 26, 2022, 7:38 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — Zach Austin had 21 points and 10 rebounds as High Point got past Hampton 88-77 on Saturday.

Bryant Randleman added 20 points for the Panthers. Randleman also had six rebounds.

John-Michael Wright had 14 points for High Point (13-17, 7-9 Big South Conference). Alex Holt added 11 points.

Najee Garvin had 19 points and 15 rebounds for the Pirates (9-18, 5-11). Russell Dean added 15 points and 11 assists. Raymond Bethea Jr. and Rio Haskett both had 13 points.

The Panthers evened the season series against the Pirates. Hampton defeated High Point 68-64 on Jan. 22.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

DoD awards nearly $2B to build first satellite-based ‘backbone’ of JADC2

Defense contractor revenue is strong, so why is the state of the sector weakening?

TSP participation up while FRTIB on track to launch new digital tools

Biden urges more federal employees to return to the office as pandemic conditions improve

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up