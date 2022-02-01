CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Who is most likely to be hospitalized or die because of COVID-19? | Montgomery Co. schools see sharp drop in cases | Pfizer asks FDA to allow vaccine for kids | Latest COVID data
Home » College Basketball » Austin leads High Point…

Austin leads High Point against Gardner-Webb after 21-point game

The Associated Press

February 1, 2022, 1:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (11-10, 5-3 Big South) at High Point Panthers (9-12, 3-4 Big South)

Amherst, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: High Point faces the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs after Zach Austin scored 21 points in High Point’s 77-72 loss to the Campbell Fighting Camels.

The Panthers are 8-3 on their home court. High Point averages 11.7 turnovers per game and is 6-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs are 5-3 in conference play. Gardner-Webb is fifth in the Big South scoring 70.7 points per game and is shooting 44.7%.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin is averaging 14.3 points, eight rebounds and 2.4 blocks for the Panthers. Bryson Childress is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for High Point.

D’Maurian Williams is scoring 14.4 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Lance Terry is averaging 13.4 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 48.6% over the last 10 games for Gardner-Webb.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 64.4 points, 26.9 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Runnin’ Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 68.3 points, 32.9 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

OPM authorizes streamlined hiring in support of infrastructure law

USDA joins SSA in telling employees about reentry plans

DoD names CIO as acting official to deliver 'end-to-end' integration on data, AI

Service members of color face racial harassment, safety issues and more, study says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up