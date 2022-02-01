Austin leads High Point against Gardner-Webb after 21-point game

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (11-10, 5-3 Big South) at High Point Panthers (9-12, 3-4 Big South) Amherst, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7 p.m.…

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (11-10, 5-3 Big South) at High Point Panthers (9-12, 3-4 Big South)

Amherst, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: High Point faces the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs after Zach Austin scored 21 points in High Point’s 77-72 loss to the Campbell Fighting Camels.

The Panthers are 8-3 on their home court. High Point averages 11.7 turnovers per game and is 6-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs are 5-3 in conference play. Gardner-Webb is fifth in the Big South scoring 70.7 points per game and is shooting 44.7%.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin is averaging 14.3 points, eight rebounds and 2.4 blocks for the Panthers. Bryson Childress is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for High Point.

D’Maurian Williams is scoring 14.4 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Lance Terry is averaging 13.4 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 48.6% over the last 10 games for Gardner-Webb.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 64.4 points, 26.9 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Runnin’ Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 68.3 points, 32.9 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points.

