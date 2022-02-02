OLYMPICS NEWS: Olympic spotlight back on China | NBC to call action from US | Meet local Olympians | Czechs beat China in women's hockey | Olympic torch relay passes by Great Wall
Home » College Basketball » Austin leads High Point…

Austin leads High Point against Gardner-Webb after 21-point game

The Associated Press

February 2, 2022, 1:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (11-10, 5-3 Big South) at High Point Panthers (9-12, 3-4 Big South)

Amherst, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: High Point -1.5; over/under is 127.5

BOTTOM LINE: High Point hosts the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs after Zach Austin scored 21 points in High Point’s 77-72 loss to the Campbell Fighting Camels.

The Panthers have gone 8-3 at home. High Point has a 1-3 record in one-possession games.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs are 5-3 against conference opponents. Gardner-Webb has a 1-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Panthers and Runnin’ Bulldogs match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: John-Michael Wright is averaging 19.1 points and four assists for the Panthers. Austin is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for High Point.

Jordan Sears is averaging 8.2 points for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Lance Terry is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for Gardner-Webb.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 64.4 points, 26.9 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Runnin’ Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 68.3 points, 32.9 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Army to immediately start discharging vaccine refusers

Final zero trust strategy both prescriptive, flexible enough to achieve end goals

Federal appeals court strikes down FLRA decision setting higher bar for union negotiations

Service members of color face racial harassment, safety issues and more, study says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up