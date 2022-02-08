OLYMPICS NEWS: Jacobellis gets her gold | Shiffrin shaken by 'letdown' | Top photos from the Olympics | Local Olympians
Auburn to rename its basketball arena in honor of donors

The Associated Press

February 8, 2022, 2:08 PM

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Auburn will rename its basketball arena in honor of a couple who made the largest single gift to the athletics program.

Auburn Arena will become Neville Arena at the end of the regular season for the top-ranked Tigers during a dedication ceremony on March 4. There will be an on-court recognition during the finale against South Carolina the following day.

The 9,121-seat arena opened in 2010. It will be named after Bill and Connie Neville, a change approved by the Board of Trustees.

Bill’s father and grandparents graduated from Auburn. The university did not disclose the amount of the donation.

Trustees also approved plans for a new practice facility and gave final funding approval for renovations to the women’s locker room.

