Asberry, Texas State Bobcats host the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (12-9, 4-5 Sun Belt) at Texas State Bobcats (14-6, 5-3 Sun Belt)

San Marcos, Texas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas State faces Coastal Carolina in a matchup of Sun Belt teams.

The Bobcats have gone 9-1 in home games. Texas State averages 71.1 points while outscoring opponents by 7.7 points per game.

The Chanticleers are 4-5 against Sun Belt opponents. Coastal Carolina scores 74.8 points while outscoring opponents by 9.2 points per game.

The Bobcats and Chanticleers match up Saturday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Asberry is scoring 14.0 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Bobcats. Isiah Small is averaging 9.1 points and 6.3 rebounds over the past 10 games for Texas State.

Essam Mostafa is averaging 15 points and 9.8 rebounds for the Chanticleers. Vince Cole is averaging 18.1 points and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for Coastal Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 6-4, averaging 64.2 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points per game.

Chanticleers: 5-5, averaging 71.2 points, 36.5 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.