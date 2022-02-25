CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID trucker protest to arrive by Biden SOTU | 46% of free COVID-19 tests unclaimed | VDH will send booster alerts | COVID rental aid went to low-income residents | Latest COVID-19 cases
Asberry scores 26 to carry Texas St. past Troy 66-61

The Associated Press

February 25, 2022, 11:35 PM

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Caleb Asberry had a season-high 26 points as Texas State won its ninth straight game, defeating Troy 66-61 on Friday night.

Asberry made all six of his 3-pointers.

Mason Harrell had 16 points for conference-leading Texas State (21-6, 12-3 Sun Belt Conference). Shelby Adams added 13 points and six rebounds. Isiah Small had 10 rebounds.

Efe Odigie had 19 points and nine rebounds for the Trojans (19-10, 10-6). Khalyl Waters added 14 points.

The Bobcats leveled the season series against the Trojans. Troy defeated Texas State 78-63 on Dec. 30.

