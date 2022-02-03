OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Olympic ski jumps begins Saturday | American skater Nathan Chen dazzles | Workout while watching the Olympics | Meet local Olympians
Asberry leads Texas State past Appalachian State 68-66

The Associated Press

February 3, 2022, 8:49 PM

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Caleb Asberry tossed in 16 points and Texas State knocked off Appalachian State 68-66 on Thursday.

Shelby Adams had 11 points and six rebounds for the Bobcats (14-6, 5-3 Sun Belt Conference), who have won four straight at home . Mason Harrell added eight assists.

Adrian Delph had 22 points for the Mountaineers (14-10, 8-3), whose six-game winning streak was snapped. Donovan Gregory added 17 points. James Lewis Jr. had nine rebounds.

