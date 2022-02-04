Army faces Holy Cross following Rucker’s 22-point outing

Holy Cross Crusaders (5-15, 3-5 Patriot) at Army Black Knights (13-10, 7-4 Patriot) West Point, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m.…

Holy Cross Crusaders (5-15, 3-5 Patriot) at Army Black Knights (13-10, 7-4 Patriot)

West Point, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Army hosts the Holy Cross Crusaders after Jalen Rucker scored 22 points in Army’s 61-57 loss to the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds.

The Black Knights are 9-1 on their home court. Army leads the Patriot in rebounding, averaging 34.4 boards. Charlie Peterson paces the Black Knights with 6.3 rebounds.

The Crusaders are 3-5 against Patriot opponents. Holy Cross has a 2-9 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Black Knights and Crusaders meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rucker is scoring 16.1 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Black Knights. Chris Mann is averaging 8.9 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 57.4% over the past 10 games for Army.

Gerrale Gates is shooting 43.9% and averaging 15.2 points for the Crusaders. Kyrell Luc is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games for Holy Cross.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Knights: 6-4, averaging 69.5 points, 30.6 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Crusaders: 3-7, averaging 64.3 points, 31.3 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

