SUPER BOWL LVI: Latest from SoFi Stadium | What you need to know for Sunday's game | Column: Rams, Bengals put past aside | Watch: Ads look to future — and past
Home » College Basketball » Army Black Knights take…

Army Black Knights take on the Navy Midshipmen on 3-game losing streak

The Associated Press

February 12, 2022, 1:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Navy Midshipmen (16-8, 9-4 Patriot) at Army Black Knights (13-12, 7-6 Patriot)

West Point, New York; Saturday, 1:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Army -3.5; over/under is 127.5

BOTTOM LINE: Army enters the matchup with Navy after losing three in a row.

The Black Knights have gone 9-2 in home games. Army is 7-8 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Midshipmen have gone 9-4 against Patriot opponents. Navy is seventh in the Patriot with 12.5 assists per game led by Greg Summers averaging 2.6.

The teams square off for the 17th time in conference play this season. The Black Knights won the last matchup 74-73 on Jan. 22. Chris Mann scored 20 points points to help lead the Black Knights to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Rucker is shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Black Knights, while averaging 16 points. Mann is shooting 56.4% and averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games for Army.

Summers is averaging 10.1 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Midshipmen. John Carter Jr. is averaging 9.3 points over the last 10 games for Navy.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Knights: 4-6, averaging 66.1 points, 31.4 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Midshipmen: 6-4, averaging 63.9 points, 33.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More companies may have to get a CMMC assessment after all

NRO looks to ease companies in the door with tiered cybersecurity requirements

Lawmakers press White House for details on efforts to boost diversity across national security workforce

Will CIO-SP4 finally reach the end of the beginning phase?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up