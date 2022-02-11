OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest in Beijing | Team USA wins gold in mixed snowboardcross | US men's hockey beats Canada | Top photos | Local Olympians
Armstrong lifts California Baptist past Lamar 83-61

The Associated Press

February 11, 2022, 12:53 AM

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Tre Armstrong had 25 points and 10 rebounds as California Baptist routed Lamar 83-61 on Thursday night.

Ty Rowell had 18 points for California Baptist (13-11, 3-8 Western Athletic Conference), which broke its five-game losing streak. Chance Hunter added 14 points. Taran Armstrong had 3 points and 10 assists.

California Baptist posted a season-high 15 3-pointers.

C.J. Roberts had 16 points for the Cardinals (2-21, 0-10), whose losing streak stretched to 14 games. Lincoln Smith added 14 points and 10 rebounds.

