Arkansas visits Alabama following Shackelford’s 30-point performance

The Associated Press

February 12, 2022, 1:02 AM

Arkansas Razorbacks (19-5, 8-3 SEC) at Alabama Crimson Tide (15-9, 5-6 SEC)

Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Alabama -5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama hosts the Arkansas Razorbacks after Jaden Shackelford scored 30 points in Alabama’s 97-83 win over the Ole Miss Rebels.

The Crimson Tide are 10-2 in home games. Alabama is the SEC leader with 11.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Charles Bediako averaging 2.0.

The Razorbacks have gone 8-3 against SEC opponents. Arkansas is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shackelford is shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Crimson Tide, while averaging 17.6 points and 5.6 rebounds. Jahvon Quinerly is shooting 35.9% and averaging 8.6 points over the past 10 games for Alabama.

JD Notae is shooting 30.5% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Razorbacks, while averaging 19.1 points, 3.5 assists and 2.4 steals. Jaylin Williams is shooting 47.3% and averaging 8.4 points over the past 10 games for Arkansas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson Tide: 4-6, averaging 79.1 points, 34.3 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.3 points per game.

Razorbacks: 9-1, averaging 76.7 points, 37.4 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

