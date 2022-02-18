Arkansas State visits UT Arlington following Azore’s 20-point game

Arkansas State Red Wolves (15-9, 6-6 Sun Belt) at UT Arlington Mavericks (11-14, 7-7 Sun Belt) Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 3…

Arkansas State Red Wolves (15-9, 6-6 Sun Belt) at UT Arlington Mavericks (11-14, 7-7 Sun Belt)

Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Arlington hosts the Arkansas State Red Wolves after David Azore scored 20 points in UT Arlington’s 85-70 win over the Little Rock Trojans.

The Mavericks have gone 8-3 in home games. UT Arlington has a 2-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Red Wolves are 6-6 in Sun Belt play. Arkansas State scores 71.8 points and has outscored opponents by 3.1 points per game.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Red Wolves won 75-70 in the last matchup on Jan. 21. Norchad Omier led the Red Wolves with 18 points, and Azore led the Mavericks with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Azore is averaging 19.9 points for the Mavericks. Patrick Mwamba is averaging 11.4 points over the past 10 games for UT Arlington.

Caleb Fields is averaging 7.6 points and 4.7 assists for the Red Wolves. Omier is averaging 18.3 points, 13.2 rebounds and 1.6 blocks over the last 10 games for Arkansas State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 4-6, averaging 72.4 points, 31.5 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Red Wolves: 5-5, averaging 68.0 points, 31.5 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

