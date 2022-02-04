Arkansas State hosts Louisiana after Brown’s 20-point showing

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (10-10, 5-5 Sun Belt) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (14-6, 5-3 Sun Belt) Jonesboro, Arkansas; Saturday, 5…

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (10-10, 5-5 Sun Belt) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (14-6, 5-3 Sun Belt)

Jonesboro, Arkansas; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana visits the Arkansas State Red Wolves after Jordan Brown scored 20 points in Louisiana’s 75-51 win over the Little Rock Trojans.

The Red Wolves have gone 9-2 in home games. Arkansas State ranks second in the Sun Belt with 25.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Norchad Omier averaging 7.7.

The Ragin’ Cajuns have gone 5-5 against Sun Belt opponents. Louisiana has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Ragin’ Cajuns won 83-77 in the last matchup on Jan. 7. Kobe Julien led the Ragin’ Cajuns with 20 points, and Omier led the Red Wolves with 29 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Omier is shooting 66.8% and averaging 17.3 points for the Red Wolves. Marquis Eaton is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Arkansas State.

Kentrell Garnett is shooting 51.9% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Ragin’ Cajuns, while averaging 8.2 points. Julien is shooting 42.6% and averaging 13.3 points over the past 10 games for Louisiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wolves: 7-3, averaging 69.9 points, 34.4 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.

Ragin’ Cajuns: 5-5, averaging 68.4 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.