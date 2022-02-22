Arkansas State faces Coastal Carolina following Omier’s 22-point showing

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (14-12, 6-8 Sun Belt) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (16-9, 7-6 Sun Belt) Jonesboro, Arkansas; Wednesday, 8…

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (14-12, 6-8 Sun Belt) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (16-9, 7-6 Sun Belt)

Jonesboro, Arkansas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State hosts the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers after Norchad Omier scored 22 points in Arkansas State’s 58-49 victory over the UT Arlington Mavericks.

The Red Wolves are 10-2 in home games. Arkansas State averages 16.0 assists per game to lead the Sun Belt, paced by Caleb Fields with 4.6.

The Chanticleers have gone 6-8 against Sun Belt opponents. Coastal Carolina is third in the Sun Belt scoring 32.7 points per game in the paint led by Essam Mostafa averaging 0.5.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. The Red Wolves won the last meeting 73-66 on Jan. 29. Omier scored 22 points points to help lead the Red Wolves to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fields is averaging 7.4 points and 4.6 assists for the Red Wolves. Omier is averaging 17.2 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks over the past 10 games for Arkansas State.

Mostafa is averaging 13.6 points and 9.6 rebounds for the Chanticleers. Vince Cole is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Coastal Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wolves: 5-5, averaging 64.8 points, 31.6 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

Chanticleers: 5-5, averaging 68.9 points, 35.0 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.