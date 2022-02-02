Arkansas Razorbacks take on the Georgia Bulldogs, seek 7th straight victory

Arkansas Razorbacks (16-5, 5-3 SEC) at Georgia Bulldogs (6-15, 1-7 SEC) Athens, Georgia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Arkansas Razorbacks (16-5, 5-3 SEC) at Georgia Bulldogs (6-15, 1-7 SEC)

Athens, Georgia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Georgia -9.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas will try to keep its six-game win streak alive when the Razorbacks take on Georgia.

The Bulldogs are 6-7 on their home court. Georgia allows 76.3 points and has been outscored by 5.4 points per game.

The Razorbacks are 5-3 in conference matchups. Arkansas is third in the SEC with 15.0 assists per game led by Davonte Davis averaging 3.5.

The Bulldogs and Razorbacks match up Wednesday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noah Baumann is shooting 42.3% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 9.2 points. Kario Oquendo is shooting 46.3% and averaging 9.6 points over the past 10 games for Georgia.

JD Notae is scoring 18.8 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Razorbacks. Jaylin Williams is averaging 7.4 points and 6.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Arkansas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 1-9, averaging 72.3 points, 30.3 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.4 points per game.

Razorbacks: 7-3, averaging 74.8 points, 35.2 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.