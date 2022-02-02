OLYMPICS NEWS: Olympic spotlight back on China | NBC to call action from US | Meet local Olympians | Czechs beat China in women's hockey | Olympic torch relay passes by Great Wall
Home » College Basketball » Arkansas Razorbacks take on…

Arkansas Razorbacks take on the Georgia Bulldogs, seek 7th straight victory

The Associated Press

February 2, 2022, 1:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Arkansas Razorbacks (16-5, 5-3 SEC) at Georgia Bulldogs (6-15, 1-7 SEC)

Athens, Georgia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Georgia -9.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas will try to keep its six-game win streak alive when the Razorbacks take on Georgia.

The Bulldogs are 6-7 on their home court. Georgia allows 76.3 points and has been outscored by 5.4 points per game.

The Razorbacks are 5-3 in conference matchups. Arkansas is third in the SEC with 15.0 assists per game led by Davonte Davis averaging 3.5.

The Bulldogs and Razorbacks match up Wednesday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noah Baumann is shooting 42.3% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 9.2 points. Kario Oquendo is shooting 46.3% and averaging 9.6 points over the past 10 games for Georgia.

JD Notae is scoring 18.8 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Razorbacks. Jaylin Williams is averaging 7.4 points and 6.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Arkansas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 1-9, averaging 72.3 points, 30.3 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.4 points per game.

Razorbacks: 7-3, averaging 74.8 points, 35.2 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Keeping women in government takes reimagining solutions

Data will be key to building national cyber workforce strategy, officials say

Pentagon shifts CMMC program to CIO, eliminates Arrington’s old role

Final zero trust strategy both prescriptive, flexible enough to achieve end goals

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up