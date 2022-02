FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas beats No. 1 Auburn 80-76 in overtime, snapping the Tigers’ 19-game winning steak.

Listen now to WTOP News

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas beats No. 1 Auburn 80-76 in overtime, snapping the Tigers’ 19-game winning steak.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.