CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC dials back masking | Md. Athletics lifts indoor mandate | 'Is It Normal Yet?' Podcast | Office attendance remains low | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » College Basketball » Ark.-Pine Bluff beats Mississippi…

Ark.-Pine Bluff beats Mississippi Valley St. 93-79

The Associated Press

February 26, 2022, 11:22 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Shawn Williams had a career-high 34 points as Arkansas-Pine Bluff topped Mississippi Valley State 93-79 on Saturday.

Kylen Milton had 23 points for Arkansas-Pine Bluff (7-22, 5-11 Southwestern Athletic Conference), which ended its four-game home losing streak. Dequan Morris added 20 points and seven rebounds. Kshun Stokes had eight rebounds. Brandon Brown had four points and 13 rebounds.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff totaled 54 first-half points, a season high for the team.

Devin Gordon had 22 points for the Delta Devils (2-24, 2-14). Terry Collins and Gary Grant added 16 points apiece.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

TSP participation up while FRTIB on track to launch new digital tools

USPS falls short on pay requirements for managers, supervisors, federal appeals court finds

NGA developing commercial buying guide for satellite imagery

Federal employee union presses DHS to follow through on expanding collective bargaining for TSOs

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up