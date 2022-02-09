OLYMPICS NEWS: Chen's golden moment for Team USA | Kim defends Olympic halfpipe title | American curler's eye-catching shoes | Top photos from the Olympics | Local Olympians
Arizona State visits Washington following Brown’s 30-point outing

The Associated Press

February 9, 2022, 2:22 AM

Arizona State Sun Devils (7-14, 3-8 Pac-12) at Washington Huskies (12-10, 7-4 Pac-12)

Seattle; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington takes on the Arizona State Sun Devils after Terrell Brown Jr. scored 30 points in Washington’s 87-69 loss to the Stanford Cardinal.

The Huskies are 9-4 on their home court. Washington is 4-6 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Sun Devils are 3-8 in conference play. Arizona State is 1-8 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Huskies and Sun Devils face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brown is scoring 22.0 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Huskies. Cole Bajema is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Washington.

DJ Horne is averaging 13 points for the Sun Devils. Jalen Graham is averaging 7.1 points over the last 10 games for Arizona State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 7-3, averaging 69.7 points, 28.9 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 9.2 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Sun Devils: 2-8, averaging 64.3 points, 32.1 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

