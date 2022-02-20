Arizona State visits No. 13 UCLA after Clark’s 25-point outing

Arizona State Sun Devils (10-15, 6-9 Pac-12) at UCLA Bruins (20-5, 11-4 Pac-12) Los Angeles; Monday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Arizona State Sun Devils (10-15, 6-9 Pac-12) at UCLA Bruins (20-5, 11-4 Pac-12)

Los Angeles; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 UCLA hosts the Arizona State Sun Devils after Jaylen Clark scored 25 points in UCLA’s 76-50 win over the Washington Huskies.

The Bruins have gone 12-1 in home games. UCLA scores 74.0 points while outscoring opponents by 11.7 points per game.

The Sun Devils are 6-9 against Pac-12 opponents. Arizona State is ninth in the Pac-12 giving up 68.8 points while holding opponents to 40.2% shooting.

The teams square off for the 37th time in conference play this season. The Sun Devils won the last matchup 87-84 on Feb. 6. Marreon Jackson scored 24 points to help lead the Sun Devils to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyger Campbell is averaging 11.7 points and 4.4 assists for the Bruins. Johnny Juzang is averaging 10.3 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 43.0% over the last 10 games for UCLA.

DJ Horne is scoring 12.4 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Sun Devils. Jackson is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Arizona State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 7-3, averaging 73.8 points, 33.1 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points per game.

Sun Devils: 4-6, averaging 68.3 points, 32.2 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

