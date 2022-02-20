CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New omicron subvariant | DC region's COVID-19 rule changes | UVA Health to test ivermectin | 'Is it normal yet?' Podcast | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Home » College Basketball » Arizona State visits No.…

Arizona State visits No. 13 UCLA after Clark’s 25-point outing

The Associated Press

February 20, 2022, 1:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Arizona State Sun Devils (10-15, 6-9 Pac-12) at UCLA Bruins (20-5, 11-4 Pac-12)

Los Angeles; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 UCLA hosts the Arizona State Sun Devils after Jaylen Clark scored 25 points in UCLA’s 76-50 win over the Washington Huskies.

The Bruins have gone 12-1 in home games. UCLA scores 74.0 points while outscoring opponents by 11.7 points per game.

The Sun Devils are 6-9 against Pac-12 opponents. Arizona State is ninth in the Pac-12 giving up 68.8 points while holding opponents to 40.2% shooting.

The teams square off for the 37th time in conference play this season. The Sun Devils won the last matchup 87-84 on Feb. 6. Marreon Jackson scored 24 points to help lead the Sun Devils to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyger Campbell is averaging 11.7 points and 4.4 assists for the Bruins. Johnny Juzang is averaging 10.3 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 43.0% over the last 10 games for UCLA.

DJ Horne is scoring 12.4 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Sun Devils. Jackson is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Arizona State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 7-3, averaging 73.8 points, 33.1 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points per game.

Sun Devils: 4-6, averaging 68.3 points, 32.2 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Data driving GSA’s back office, customer facing contracting system upgrades

IRS creates 'surge team' to address backlog, scraps plan to close tax processing center

CMS takes a page from the Air Force on streamlining software development

Time to reel in the growing number of supply chain risk management initiatives?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up