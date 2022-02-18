Arizona State and Oregon State meet for conference matchup

Oregon State Beavers (3-21, 1-13 Pac-12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (9-15, 5-9 Pac-12) Tempe, Arizona; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST…

Oregon State Beavers (3-21, 1-13 Pac-12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (9-15, 5-9 Pac-12)

Tempe, Arizona; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jarod Lucas and the Oregon State Beavers take on DJ Horne and the Arizona State Sun Devils on Saturday.

The Sun Devils have gone 6-6 at home. Arizona State allows 69.5 points and has been outscored by 4.9 points per game.

The Beavers have gone 1-13 against Pac-12 opponents. Oregon State has a 3-18 record against teams over .500.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Horne is averaging 12.5 points for the Sun Devils. Jalen Graham is averaging 8.5 points over the last 10 games for Arizona State.

Lucas is shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Beavers, while averaging 13.4 points. Dashawn Davis is shooting 42.0% and averaging 7.1 points over the past 10 games for Oregon State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun Devils: 4-6, averaging 67.4 points, 32.3 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Beavers: 0-10, averaging 64.5 points, 26.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.4 points.

