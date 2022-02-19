Arizona State and Oregon State face off for conference matchup

Oregon State Beavers (3-21, 1-13 Pac-12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (9-15, 5-9 Pac-12) Tempe, Arizona; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST…

Oregon State Beavers (3-21, 1-13 Pac-12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (9-15, 5-9 Pac-12)

Tempe, Arizona; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Arizona State -8.5; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: Pac-12 foes Arizona State and Oregon State meet on Saturday.

The Sun Devils have gone 6-6 at home. Arizona State is 5-9 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.8 turnovers per game.

The Beavers are 1-13 in conference games. Oregon State has a 3-18 record against teams over .500.

The Sun Devils and Beavers face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: DJ Horne is shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Sun Devils, while averaging 12.5 points. Jalen Graham is averaging 8.5 points over the last 10 games for Arizona State.

Dashawn Davis is averaging 9.8 points and 5.5 assists for the Beavers. Jarod Lucas is averaging 8.9 points over the last 10 games for Oregon State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun Devils: 4-6, averaging 67.4 points, 32.3 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Beavers: 0-10, averaging 64.5 points, 26.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

