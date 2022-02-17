OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Alpine team event rescheduled | American Wise wins silver in ski halfpipe | LeDuc skates as 1st openly nonbinary US Winter Olympian | Top photos
Home » College Basketball » Archambault lifts South Dakota…

Archambault lifts South Dakota past St. Thomas (MN) 81-60

The Associated Press

February 17, 2022, 11:08 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Mason Archambault had 21 points as South Dakota routed St. Thomas (MN) 81-60 on Thursday night.

Kruz Perrott-Hunt had 19 points for South Dakota (16-10, 9-6 Summit League). Hunter Goodrick added 10 points and seven rebounds. Tasos Kamateros had 11 rebounds.

Riley Miller had 17 points for the Tommies (8-18, 2-12), whose losing streak stretched to 11 games. Parker Bjorklund added 11 points. Dom Martinelli had 10 points.

Anders Nelson, whose 15 points per game entering the contest ranked second on the Tommies, scored two points. He shot 0 of 4 from beyond the arc.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Navy plans to become 'cyber ready' by ditching compliance-obsessed ATO processes

CMS takes a page from the Air Force on streamlining software development

Biden signs stopgap spending bill averting shutdown

Data driving GSA’s back office, customer facing contracting system upgrades

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up