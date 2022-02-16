Archambault leads South Dakota against St. Thomas after 25-point performance

Saint Thomas Tommies (8-17, 2-11 Summit) at South Dakota Coyotes (15-10, 8-6 Summit) Vermillion, South Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST…

Saint Thomas Tommies (8-17, 2-11 Summit) at South Dakota Coyotes (15-10, 8-6 Summit)

Vermillion, South Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota plays the Saint Thomas Tommies after Mason Archambault scored 25 points in South Dakota’s 84-76 victory over the Denver Pioneers.

The Coyotes have gone 9-4 in home games. South Dakota is third in the Summit shooting 36.6% from downtown, led by Max Burchill shooting 60.0% from 3-point range.

The Tommies are 2-11 against Summit opponents. St. Thomas has a 2-15 record against opponents above .500.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Coyotes won the last meeting 90-79 on Jan. 23. Archambault scored 27 points points to help lead the Coyotes to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Archambault is shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Coyotes, while averaging 14.7 points. Kruz Perrott-Hunt is shooting 43.8% and averaging 16.9 points over the past 10 games for South Dakota.

Riley Miller averages 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Tommies, scoring 15.2 points while shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc. Parker Bjorklund is averaging 13.4 points and 5.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for St. Thomas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 7-3, averaging 81.1 points, 30.4 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 3.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Tommies: 0-10, averaging 66.9 points, 23.8 rebounds, 8.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

