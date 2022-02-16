OLYMPICS NEWS: Russian skater in doping scandal stumbles to 4th | Takagi wins 1st individual gold | US women's hockey loses Olympic final | Shiffrin out of Olympic combined | Top photos
Home » College Basketball » Archambault leads South Dakota…

Archambault leads South Dakota against St. Thomas after 25-point performance

The Associated Press

February 16, 2022, 2:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Saint Thomas Tommies (8-17, 2-11 Summit) at South Dakota Coyotes (15-10, 8-6 Summit)

Vermillion, South Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota plays the Saint Thomas Tommies after Mason Archambault scored 25 points in South Dakota’s 84-76 victory over the Denver Pioneers.

The Coyotes have gone 9-4 in home games. South Dakota is third in the Summit shooting 36.6% from downtown, led by Max Burchill shooting 60.0% from 3-point range.

The Tommies are 2-11 against Summit opponents. St. Thomas has a 2-15 record against opponents above .500.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Coyotes won the last meeting 90-79 on Jan. 23. Archambault scored 27 points points to help lead the Coyotes to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Archambault is shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Coyotes, while averaging 14.7 points. Kruz Perrott-Hunt is shooting 43.8% and averaging 16.9 points over the past 10 games for South Dakota.

Riley Miller averages 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Tommies, scoring 15.2 points while shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc. Parker Bjorklund is averaging 13.4 points and 5.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for St. Thomas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 7-3, averaging 81.1 points, 30.4 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 3.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Tommies: 0-10, averaging 66.9 points, 23.8 rebounds, 8.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

US investigators: Zinke misused his Interior secretary job

USPS seeks ability to gather COVID-19 vaccination, testing data from workforce

DoJ expects to transition away from max telework in the coming months

USPS regulator hires chief data officer, seeks feedback on performance dashboard

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up