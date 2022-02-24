CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC-area schools response to CDC changes | Prince George’s Co. to lift indoor mandate | Md. school boards get final say on masks | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » College Basketball » Appel leads South Dakota…

Appel leads South Dakota State over Oral Roberts in OT

The Associated Press

February 24, 2022, 10:53 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Luke Appel scored a career-high 41 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as South Dakota State won its 17th straight game, edging past Oral Roberts 106-102 in overtime on Thursday night.

Appel, who entered with a career-high of 20 points, made two free throws with 1.3 seconds left in regulation to force overtime. He finished 16 of 20 from the field to help secure his first career double-double.

Douglas Wilson scored a season-high 29 points for South Dakota State (26-4, 17-0). Baylor Scheierman tied a season high with 26 points and had seven assists.

Max Abmas had 34 points for the Golden Eagles (18-10, 12-5 Summit League). Carlos Jurgens scored a career-high 25 points. Issac McBride had 18 points. Elijah Lufile had a career-high 16 rebounds plus 13 points and three blocks.

The Jackrabbits improve to 2-0 against the Golden Eagles for the season. South Dakota State defeated Oral Roberts 82-76 on Dec. 22.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal employee union presses DHS to follow through on expanding collective bargaining for TSOs

TSP participation up while FRTIB on track to launch new digital tools

Here's what you did not know about contract award protests

Zero trust will be 'incomplete experiment' without prompt follow-up, report says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up