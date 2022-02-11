Appalachian State and Georgia State meet for conference matchup

Georgia State Panthers (10-10, 4-5 Sun Belt) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (16-10, 10-3 Sun Belt) Boone, North Carolina; Saturday, 4…

Georgia State Panthers (10-10, 4-5 Sun Belt) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (16-10, 10-3 Sun Belt)

Boone, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Adrian Delph and the Appalachian State Mountaineers host Corey Allen and the Georgia State Panthers in Sun Belt play.

The Mountaineers are 10-2 on their home court. Appalachian State is the top team in the Sun Belt in team defense, allowing 62.7 points while holding opponents to 42.2% shooting.

The Panthers are 4-5 against Sun Belt opponents. Georgia State ranks eighth in the Sun Belt shooting 32.4% from 3-point range.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Mountaineers won the last meeting 61-60 on Jan. 21. Delph scored 29 points points to help lead the Mountaineers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Delph is scoring 17.3 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Mountaineers. Donovan Gregory is averaging 13.1 points and 5.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Appalachian State.

Jalen Thomas is averaging 6.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Panthers. Allen is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Georgia State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 8-2, averaging 66.3 points, 30.6 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points per game.

Panthers: 4-6, averaging 65.2 points, 32.8 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 9.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 36.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

