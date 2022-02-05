OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | U.S. earns first 2022 Olympic medal | Workout while watching the Olympics | American skater Nathan Chen dazzles | Meet local Olympians
Ansong, Green Bay Phoenix square off against the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons

The Associated Press

February 5, 2022, 3:22 AM

Green Bay Phoenix (4-17, 3-9 Horizon) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (12-10, 7-6 Horizon)

Fort Wayne, Indiana; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jarred Godfrey and the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons host Emmanuel Ansong and the Green Bay Phoenix in Horizon action.

The Mastodons are 10-2 on their home court. Purdue Fort Wayne is fourth in the Horizon scoring 72.9 points while shooting 44.9% from the field.

The Phoenix are 3-9 in Horizon play. Green Bay allows 68.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.5 points per game.

The Mastodons and Phoenix match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Godfrey is averaging 15.4 points, 3.9 assists and 1.8 steals for the Mastodons. Jalon Pipkins is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for Purdue Fort Wayne.

Ansong is averaging 12 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Phoenix. Lucas Stieber is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Green Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mastodons: 7-3, averaging 68.5 points, 26.9 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 9.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Phoenix: 2-8, averaging 63.4 points, 27.3 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

