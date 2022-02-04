OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Olympic ski jumps begins Saturday | American skater Nathan Chen dazzles | Workout while watching the Olympics | Meet local Olympians
Home » College Basketball » Anosike scores 22 to…

Anosike scores 22 to lift CS Fullerton past Cal Poly 61-50

The Associated Press

February 4, 2022, 12:52 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — E.J. Anosike had 22 points and 12 rebounds as Cal State Fullerton won its seventh consecutive home game, beating Cal Poly 61-50 on Thursday night.

Jalen Harris had 17 points for Cal State Fullerton (13-6, 7-1 Big West Conference). Damari Milstead added six steals. Vincent Lee had nine rebounds.

Cal State Fullerton scored 19 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Brantly Stevenson had 14 points and six rebounds for the Mustangs (5-14, 2-6). Trevon Taylor added 10 points and eight rebounds. Camren Pierce had 10 points and six rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Final zero trust strategy both prescriptive, flexible enough to achieve end goals

OPM shares performance management tips for a hybrid workplace

Biden administration doubles down on greener energy for agencies, USPS electric vehicles

USPS reform bill now avoids higher health premiums for other federal employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up