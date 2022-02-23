CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Text message reminder to get booster vaccine | Where did COVID rental aid go? | Howard Co. schools to end mask mandate in March | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Home » College Basketball » Anosike leads CSU Fullerton…

Anosike leads CSU Fullerton against UC Irvine after 24-point game

The Associated Press

February 23, 2022, 2:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

UC Irvine Anteaters (13-7, 7-3 Big West) at CSU Fullerton Titans (16-8, 9-3 Big West)

Fullerton, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Fullerton hosts the UC Irvine Anteaters after E.J. Anosike scored 24 points in CSU Fullerton’s 81-73 win over the CSU Northridge Matadors.

The Titans are 9-1 in home games. CSU Fullerton ranks ninth in the Big West with 22.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Anosike averaging 5.0.

The Anteaters are 7-3 in conference games. UC Irvine averages 12.6 turnovers per game and is 5-2 when winning the turnover battle.

The teams square off for the second time this season in Big West play. The Titans won the last meeting 65-63 on Jan. 21. Anosike scored 16 points points to help lead the Titans to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anosike is averaging 16.3 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Titans. Jalen Harris is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for CSU Fullerton.

Collin Welp is averaging 14.4 points and seven rebounds for the Anteaters. Dawson Baker is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games for UC Irvine.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 7-3, averaging 67.6 points, 31.9 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Anteaters: 7-3, averaging 64.2 points, 33.5 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

OPM facing schedule delays, budget overruns for its trust fund modernization initiative

Zero trust will be 'incomplete experiment' without prompt follow-up, report says

Federal employee union presses DHS to follow through on expanding collective bargaining for TSOs

Army seeing some progress in its digital transformation

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up