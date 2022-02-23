Anosike leads CSU Fullerton against UC Irvine after 24-point game

UC Irvine Anteaters (13-7, 7-3 Big West) at CSU Fullerton Titans (16-8, 9-3 Big West) Fullerton, California; Thursday, 10 p.m.…

UC Irvine Anteaters (13-7, 7-3 Big West) at CSU Fullerton Titans (16-8, 9-3 Big West)

Fullerton, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Fullerton hosts the UC Irvine Anteaters after E.J. Anosike scored 24 points in CSU Fullerton’s 81-73 win over the CSU Northridge Matadors.

The Titans are 9-1 in home games. CSU Fullerton ranks ninth in the Big West with 22.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Anosike averaging 5.0.

The Anteaters are 7-3 in conference games. UC Irvine averages 12.6 turnovers per game and is 5-2 when winning the turnover battle.

The teams square off for the second time this season in Big West play. The Titans won the last meeting 65-63 on Jan. 21. Anosike scored 16 points points to help lead the Titans to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anosike is averaging 16.3 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Titans. Jalen Harris is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for CSU Fullerton.

Collin Welp is averaging 14.4 points and seven rebounds for the Anteaters. Dawson Baker is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games for UC Irvine.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 7-3, averaging 67.6 points, 31.9 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Anteaters: 7-3, averaging 64.2 points, 33.5 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.0 points.

